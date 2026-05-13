Jamaican national handed sentence for lottery scam targeting elderly Western Pennsylvanians

PITTSBURGH — A Jamaican national was handed his sentence in connection with an international lottery scam.

The Department of Justice said Wednesday that Tajay Singh, 29, of Montego Bay, was sentenced to 4-and-a-half years in prison following his conviction on wire fraud and money laundering charges.

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Prosecutors say Singh conspired to defraud elderly victims through a lottery scam between January 2021 and October 2023.

Members of the conspiracy allegedly called elderly victims, claiming they won the lottery but needed to pay taxes and fees to get their prize. When the victims paid the money, they never got a prize.

Conspirators opened bank accounts in victims’ names and performed wire transfers, purchased physical goods and withdrew from ATMs in Jamaica to hide their scheme, prosecutors say.

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