Ja’Marr Chase denies spitting on Jalen Ramsey: ‘I didn’t spit on nobody’

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase claims that he did not spit on Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Jalen Ramsey during the scrum between the players that ended with Ramsey being ejected for punching Chase.

Video showed Chase clearly spitting on Ramsey, but he still denied having incited the incident.

“I never opened my mouth to that guy,” Chase said. “I didn’t spit on nobody.”

Of course, Chase also took issue with the idea that he was punched by Ramsey, which also seemed obvious.

“Did you see me get punched? Hmm,” he retorted when asked about Ramsey striking him.

The NFL is investigating the issue, and Chase could face a fine or a suspension from the league for spitting on Ramsey.

