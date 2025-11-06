James Beard semifinalist to lead new Italian eatery at The Oaklander Hotel

PITTSBURGH — The Oaklander Hotel has tapped multiple time James Beard semifinalist Kristin Butterworth to be Executive Chef of its new Italian restaurant, Cork & Crust.

In addition to being a three-time James Beard semifinalist, Butterworth was a featured chef at the James Beard House in New York City. Her work with Lautrec at Nemacolin elevated it to become a Forbes Five Star and a AAA Five Diamond Restaurant, making her the first female chef in the country to boast both at the same time. After spending some time cooking on the coast of Georgia, she’s returning to the region to lead Oakland’s latest restaurant.

“My mom’s family is Italian and I grew up surrounded by delicious pizzas, pastas and a deep love for the culture and cuisine,” Butterworth said in a prepared statement. “Cork & Crust is an opportunity to bring that same sense of warmth and authenticity to Pittsburgh while creating memorable and flavorful dishes for locals and travelers alike.”

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group