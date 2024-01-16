Local

Jarry saves, Crosby goals lead Penguins past Seattle, 3-0

By Dave Molinari - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) returns to the bench after his empty-net goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken in Pittsburgh, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. It was Crosby's second goal of the game. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By Dave Molinari - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

It was only one game for the Pittsburgh Penguins, and only two points in the Eastern Conference standings.

Still, they couldn’t have scripted the start of the second half of their season much better.

Their 3-0 victory over Seattle Monday afternoon at PPG Paints Arena cooled off one of the NHL’s hottest teams — Seattle had won its previous nine games, a franchise record — and extended the Penguins’ record in their past 16 games to 10-3-3.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Bills lose bruising running back for Steelers game
  • Man stabbed in neck during confrontation at Slippery Rock apartment party, police say
  • PHOTOS: Piles of snow removed from Highmark Stadium before Steelers-Bills playoff game
  • VIDEO: Deer Lakes High School athlete gets his time to shine on the court
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read