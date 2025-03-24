Local

Jarry saves point in 3rd period barrage, Penguins stumble in SO

By Dan Kingerski - PittsburghHockeyNOW.com
Penguins Panthers Hockey Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) skates with the puck as Florida Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola (77) defends 06during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Lynne Sladky/AP)
SUNRISE, Fla. — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Penguins (29-32-11) winger Bryan Rust and center Sidney Crosby had a little fun in the first period.

With Crosby bearing down on a record held by Wayne Gretzky, he assisted both of Rust’s tallies in the first period. Rust obliged his linemate’s record chase with a pair of pretty finishes over Florida Panthers (43-25-3) goalie Sergei Bobrovsky’s blocker. However, the Penguins couldn’t hold a 3-1 second-period lead when Anton Lundell tied the game with 5:31 remaining in the third period.

Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry was again very good, salvaging a point. Aleksander Barkov scored the only shootout goal, and Florida beat the Penguins 4-3 at Amerant Bank Arena Sunday.

