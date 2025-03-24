Jarry saves point in 3rd period barrage, Penguins stumble in SO

SUNRISE, Fla. — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Penguins (29-32-11) winger Bryan Rust and center Sidney Crosby had a little fun in the first period.

With Crosby bearing down on a record held by Wayne Gretzky, he assisted both of Rust’s tallies in the first period. Rust obliged his linemate’s record chase with a pair of pretty finishes over Florida Panthers (43-25-3) goalie Sergei Bobrovsky’s blocker. However, the Penguins couldn’t hold a 3-1 second-period lead when Anton Lundell tied the game with 5:31 remaining in the third period.

Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry was again very good, salvaging a point. Aleksander Barkov scored the only shootout goal, and Florida beat the Penguins 4-3 at Amerant Bank Arena Sunday.

