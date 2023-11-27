Local

Jason Aldean bringing Highway Desperado Tour 2024 to Star Lake

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — Jason Aldean will be singing plenty of his Dirt Road Anthems when he brings his Highway Desperado Tour to the Pavilion at Star Lake.

The country star will be performing at Star Lake on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024.

Aldean’s openers include Lauren Alaina, Chase Matthew, Austin Snell and Dee Jay Silver.

Presale tickets go on sale on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m.

