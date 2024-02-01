Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Bar opening on Pittsburgh’s North Shore

PITTSBURGH — TC Restaurant Group, the owner of Tequila Cowboy, is opening a new country-music-themed restaurant across the street on Pittsburgh’s North Shore.

Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Bar will open in March at 393 North Shore Drive, the former location of Jerome Bettis’ Grille 36.

The nearly 10,000-square-foot venue will feature a live music stage, a main dining area with two bars and an expansive outdoor patio.

The restaurant group said Aldean worked with them to create a menu reflecting the artist’s favorites, like “Jason’s Mac and Cheese” and “Grandma’s Pot Roast”, which comes directly from Aldean’s family recipe book.

Throughout the venue will be memorabilia hand-picked by Aldean, including record plaques of his best-selling records like Dirt Road Anthem, Any ‘Ol Barstool, and My Kinda Party. There will also be several picture-worthy moments for guests to engage and enjoy, including the venue’s centerpiece Tractor Bar, which features a vintage 4020 John Deere Tractor, an homage to Jason’s hit song, Big Green Tractor.

“I love coming to Pittsburgh and the state of Pennsylvania to perform, some of the best country music fans in the world are in the area,” Aldean said. “I’m proud to have a permanent destination where fans can stay connected to my music, hear great country music any day of the week, and sit back and enjoy some of my favorite food and drinks. I can’t wait to get up there soon to celebrate with Pittsburgh. It’s going to be a great time.”

Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Bar is expected to hire dozens of workers.

According to a release, it will soft open its doors in the coming weeks, with a grand opening event planned in late March.

For more information on Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Bar, visit: https://jasonaldeansbar.com/pittsburgh

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group