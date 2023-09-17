Jason Delay’s seventh-inning double lifts Pirates over Yankees 3-2

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates capitalized on the game of inches to take down the New York Yankees 3-2 on Sunday afternoon at PNC Park to salvage the three-game series.

With the score tied 2-2 in the seventh inning, Jason Delay hit a grounder off the third base bag, allowing Jared Triolo to score from second base and give the Pirates (70-80) the lead.

It was in the fourth inning that the Pirates first had a close call go their way. Playing against his former team, Miguel Andujar hit an opposite-field home run off the right-field foul pole to extend Pittsburgh’s lead to 2-0.

Liover Peguero delivered a two-out single in the third inning, plating Jared Triolo, to give the Pirates a 1-0 advantage.

