Jay-Z accused of raping teen girl with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in lawsuit

NEW YORK — A lawsuit refiled on Sunday alleges that Jay-Z sexually assaulted a teen girl with Sean “Diddy” Combs.

According to NBC News, the anonymous accuser said she was raped by the rapper, whose real name is Shawn Carter, at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party in New York.

She said she was 13 years old at the time. The lawsuit said she became woozy and lightheaded after consuming a drink that was offered to her before the alleged rape.

The lawsuit was refiled on Sunday to include Jay-Z after it was originally filed in October, listing Combs as a defendant.

Jay-Z issued a statement Sunday evening and denied the allegations. In part, he told NBC News:

“These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case.”

NBC News reached out to Tony Buzbee, the attorney who filed the lawsuit, but he did not comment.

