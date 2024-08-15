JD Vance to speak at Lower Burrell VFW Wednesday morning

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — The Pittsburgh region is back in the political spotlight Wednesday as JD Vance is set to speak in Lower Burrel Wednesday morning.

The invite-only event at VFW Post 92 is for local veterans and is not open to the public.

A news release from the Trump-Vance campaign says around 10 a.m., Vance will talk about how the administration will honor and support the nation’s military members and veterans.

HAPPENING NOW: VFW Post 92 in Lower Burrell is starting to fill up in preparation for @JDVance’s rally. The Vice Presidential candidate is expected to address veterans around 10am. We’ll have a live report at noon on @WPXI pic.twitter.com/shDGhoyz5H — Lauren Talotta (@LaurenTalottaTV) August 15, 2024

He’ll be joined at the event by fellow veterans, including Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL), and Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL).

The Lower Burrell Police Department is advising drivers that some roads in the area will be closed until about noon. That includes Wildlife Lodge Road between State Route 56 Bypass and Milligantown Road and New Hampshire Drive.

This weekend, Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Governor Tim Walz, will kick off their bus tour in Pittsburgh on Sunday, ahead of the Democratic National Convention.

