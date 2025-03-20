Jeannette community marks one year since fire killed a father and four kids

JEANNETTE, Pa. — For the Jeannette community, it’s hard to believe a full year has passed since a fatal fire on Guy Street killed a man and four of his kids.

“This event, to me, is like it happened yesterday,” said Mayor Curtis J. Antoniak. “It’s one of the most tragic things I’ve seen in my life.”

Tyler King, 27, was killed, as were four of his six kids — Kyson, 7, Kinzleigh, 6, Keagan, 3, and Korbyn, one-month.

Neighbors say the memories and emotions of that day are still raw.

“It hurt a little bit just knowing, I knew some of them I’ve seen them play on the street and everything else, and it hurt just to watch the mom have to go through it by herself now,” said Nick Stuchell.

The community came together — raising hundreds of thousands of dollars through different fundraisers and GoFundMe pages for the survivors of the fire.

Mayor Antoniak said it showed just how supportive the people in the community are for one of their own.

“There’s no place like Jeannette. I don’t care, there’s no place like Jeannette,” he told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek. “Jeannette is one of the most welcoming, beautiful communities, caring communities, that I am proud to be the mayor of.”

Stuchell said he’s noticed changes in his community in the past year.

“It’s all a little bit closer after seeing everything happen over there,” he said.

The fire destroyed the Johns’ home, and also badly damaged the house next door. That home has been torn down.

Channel 11 called state police to see if there’s been an official ruling on what caused the fire, but our call has not been returned.

“From my understanding, the fire is still under investigation,” Antoniak said.

Both the mayor and neighbors on Guy Street, said they keep the family in their thoughts and prayers.

“Take one day at a time,” Antoniak said. “Keep the faith.”

The family is holding a candlelight vigil at the West Jeannette Ballfield starting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening. The public is invited to attend.

