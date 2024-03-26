Community comes together to support Jeannette fire survivors with fundraising event

JEANNETTE, Pa. — Five days after a devastating fire in Jeannette, the community is still finding new ways to help and support the survivors.

The tragic fire at a home on Guy Street claimed the life of Tyler King and four of his children.

Miranda John and two of their other kids survived.

Immediately, the community sprang into action to help.

“We’re all here to support her, her children, to make sure that she doesn’t have to worry. She can be financially stable, and she knows the community loves her,” said Jennifer Deemer, who started a GoFundMe, which has raised more than $100,000.

Deemer also organized an enormous community event Monday night which included a vigil and prayer service inside the Jeannette American Legion Post and a celebration of life outside on 5th Street.

The event was complete with various raffles, auctions, and fundraising efforts to collect money for the John family.

“They are humbled. They are so amazed at the outpouring of support this has created,” Deemer said.

“I’m not surprised. This is what Jeannette does. Anytime something happens, this is what we do,” said attendee Laurie Malik.

Malik has known the John family for a while.

“This is a very sad time for the whole town,” she said.

Malik’s grandkids went to school with two of the children killed in the fire.

“It’s just hard to function all day. I’ve been hugging my grandchildren because I can and my daughter’s been crying because she has kids, my son has kids their age, too. It’s really hard,” Malik said.

According to Deemer, the three survivors are now out of the hospital.

Members of the John family were in attendance Monday night but asked for privacy.

