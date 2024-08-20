Jeannette mayor orders police department to reinstate K-9 program

Local

JEANNETTE, Pa. — Jeannette’s mayor signed an order Monday to reinstate the city’s K-9 program.

The program was shuttered less than a month ago due to budget concerns.

The program had two K-9 officers, Diesel and Kilo.

Kilo lives with one of the city’s police sergeants, but Diesel was taken to a kennel which was costing the city money each day.

Sgt. James Phillips said he will pick up Diesel on Tuesday. K-9 Diesel will go out for his first shift back on the force on Thursday, Phillips told Channel 11.

