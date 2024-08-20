Jeannette mayor orders police department to reinstate K-9 program

JEANNETTE, Pa. — Jeannette’s mayor signed an order Monday to reinstate the city’s K-9 program.

The program was shuttered less than a month ago due to budget concerns.

>> Jeannette ends K-9 program, city leaders cite budget concerns

The program had two K-9 officers, Diesel and Kilo.

Kilo lives with one of the city’s police sergeants, but Diesel was taken to a kennel which was costing the city money each day.

Sgt. James Phillips said he will pick up Diesel on Tuesday. K-9 Diesel will go out for his first shift back on the force on Thursday, Phillips told Channel 11.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group