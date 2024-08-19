Giant Eagle to sell GetGo; here’s what that means for your myPerks rewards

PITTSBURGH — Giant Eagle is selling its GetGo convenience store sites, the company announced Monday.

The business has entered an agreement to sell the stores to Couche-Tard, an international leader in the convenience store and fuel industry.

“For Giant Eagle, this transition enables us to focus greater resources to enhance and grow our core supermarket and pharmacy businesses. The sale will strengthen Giant Eagle, better enabling us to prioritize investments and resources, further bolstering our position as a leading regional grocer and pharmacy with a well-known brand that delivers value for customers and Team Members,” the company said.

Couche-Tard and Giant Eagle have agreed to keep and partner together on the myPerks loyalty program across Giant Eagle and GetGo locations, while exploring opportunities to expand the program to unlock even more value and discounts for our customers.

Couche-Tard intends to retain all GetGo store, operations and support employees.

The sale is expected to close in 2025.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group