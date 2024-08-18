Local

Child, 6, dies after being hit by car while riding bicycle in Homewood South

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A 6-year-old girl died after she was hit by a car in Homewood South.

Pittsburgh police said emergency crews were called to Rosedale Street near Tacoma Street just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of a child who had been riding her bike and was hit by a car.

First responders found the victim in the roadway. She had traumatic injuries, police said.

The girl was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

Police said the woman driving the car stayed on the scene and was cooperative with officers.

Collision Investigation Unit detectives were called to investigate. The investigation is ongoing.

