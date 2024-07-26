Jeannette ends K-9 program, city leaders cite budget concerns

JEANNETTE, Pa. — The K-9 program in Jeannette is no more. The city says they’re ending the program citing budget concerns.

Many people we spoke to in Jeannette feel the end of the police department’s K-9 officer program is a mistake.

“Because of the drugs other than legal marijuana that’s around, and besides that, it’s the only way to control people that like to be violent,” resident Jean Johnson explained.

The city released a statement saying that so far this year, the K-9 program has only been deployed for crimes nine times and has had no arrests.

The city went on to say, “In this instance, the city determined that the effectiveness of the program, unfortunately did not warrant its continuation.”

Some believe a lawsuit filed by the K-9 handlers last week is to blame.

That lawsuit claims the city violated labor laws by not paying the handlers overtime for taking care of the dogs.

The city’s statement claims the cost of the program was just too much.

In a statement, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli says:

“At this point, the DA’s Office has not been approached to financially support the future of this program, but she certainly does support K-9 programs and the drug interdiction work that they do. She has consistently supported K-9 officers across the county.”

And others say maybe it’s time to use that money to hire more human officers.

“I think the K-9 unit served its purpose, and we just have to move on,” said resident Ronald Rugh.

The city manager and mayor were unavailable for comment.

