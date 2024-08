SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire in South Park Township.

The fire broke out in the 4100 block of Brownsville Road at 5:38 p.m. Monday, Allegheny County dispatchers confirmed.

A photo from the scene shows smoke pouring into the air.

We’re working to learn if anyone is injured.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group