Jefferson Hills man arrested on child porn charges

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Jefferson Hills man was arrested on child porn charges on Friday.

According to court documents, Matthew Lee, 28, used the ‘MeetMe’ app to distribute photos of a 4-year-old girl.

Police said that Lee and another user shared photos of nude adults and a clothed teenage girl before Lee stated his “kink” is children.

The other user asked Lee if he had any photos, to which he responded “I can get some of a 4 year old,” and, “I can show u anything.”

MeetMe shared Lee’s profile photo with detectives, which matched with his driver’s license picture.

When investigators checked the IP address, it took them to a home along Snee Drive, and a search warrant was served on Friday.

Lee was taken into custody after police conducted interviews.

He is in the Allegheny County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.

