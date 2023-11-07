Jefferson Hills police searching for missing 78-year-old man

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — Jefferson Hills police are searching for a missing 78-year-old man.

According to a Facebook post, John Fisher left his home at 6:30 a.m. Monday.

He was last seen driving his black Ford F-150 with Pennsylvania registration POW72.

Fisher’s last known location was at 9:16 a.m. Monday on Route 51 South in Forward Township.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 to notify Jefferson Hills police.

