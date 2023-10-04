Local

Jefferson Hills road to close for 6 months for construction

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Mon-Fayette Expressway

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A Jefferson Hills road will be closing for six months for the construction of the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Mon/Fayette Expressway Project.

Coal Valley Road will be closed starting on Oct. 9.

According to the Pennsylvania Turnpike, a nearly four-mile detour will be in place using state routes 885 and 837 through Jefferson Hills Borough and the City of Clairton.

Coal Valley Road is expected to reopen in April of 2024.

For more information on the Mon/Fayette Expressway Project, visit www.paturnpike.com/monfayette.

