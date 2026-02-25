Jen Mazzocco wins special election for 42nd House District seat

The results of a special election held in Allegheny County are in.

Democrat Jen Mazzocco defeated Republican Joseph Leckenby in the special election for the 42nd House District.

She will replace Dan Miller, who is now a judge on the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas.

The 42nd district covers Baldwin Township, Castle Shannon, Dormont and Upper Saint Clair.

Mazzocco issued a statement on her victory, saying:

“I’m incredibly thankful to the committee and everyone who supported this campaign. With the nomination secured, I’m eager to turn our full attention to the special election this November and continue the great work Representative Miller has done fighting and delivering for the people of HD42. Protecting Speaker McClinton’s and House Democrats’ majority in Harrisburg is critical so we can keep advancing economic stability, strong public schools, and thriving, livable communities in our district and across the Commonwealth. I’ll do everything I can between now and November 24th to keep this seat in Democratic hands.”

In his concession statement, Leckenby said:

“I believe that Jen is capable of doing a good job in representing District 42. She can do great things. I believe in her.”

Click here to view the election results.

