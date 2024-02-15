Jennifer Lopez bringing This Is Me...Now The Tour to PPG Paints Arena this summer

PITTSBURGH — Jenny is coming around the block to Pittsburgh for her tour this summer.

Jennifer Lopez is bringing This Is Me...Now The Tour to PPG Paints Arena on July 30.

This is the first time Lopez has gone on tour in five years. She’s set to perform her catalog of chart-breaking hits as well as new songs from her upcoming album, This Is Me...Now.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets here.

Calling all JLOVERS Jennifer Lopez: This Is Me...Now The Tour brings the heat to PPG Paints Arena on July 30! Tickets on sale Friday, 2/23 at 10 a.m. pic.twitter.com/uECbgV2ikl — PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) February 15, 2024

