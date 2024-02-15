Local

Jennifer Lopez bringing This Is Me...Now The Tour to PPG Paints Arena this summer

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Actress Jennifer Lopez onstage during Nickelodeon's 28th annual Kids' Choice Awards held at The Forum on March 28, 2015, in Inglewood, California.

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Jenny is coming around the block to Pittsburgh for her tour this summer.

Jennifer Lopez is bringing This Is Me...Now The Tour to PPG Paints Arena on July 30.

This is the first time Lopez has gone on tour in five years. She’s set to perform her catalog of chart-breaking hits as well as new songs from her upcoming album, This Is Me...Now.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Local woman warns others about potentially fraudulent tax refund checks from U.S. Treasury
  • ‘Not easy’: Samantha Kalkbrenner’s parents volunteer at fish fry in her memory
  • 1 dead, multiple people hurt after shooting at Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade
  • VIDEO: Some Jefferson Township neighbors frustrated with noise from snow clearing business
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read