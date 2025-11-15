Jerome Bettis Bus Stops Here Foundation hosts annual fundraiser at Acrisure Stadium

Pittsburgh Steeler Jerome Bettis was joined by people from around the area to raise money for his charity.

The annual Caring for Kids Gala was held at Acirsure Stadium in the UPMC Club on Friday evening.

Bettis welcomed Pitt legend and former Super Bowl champion Aaron Donald and other guests for a Chalk Talk.

Channel 11’s Jenna Harner was the emcee for the event.

Silent auctions and live auctions were also held, with all the money going toward Jerome’s Bus Stops Here Foundation.

Click here to learn more about The Bus Stops Here Foundation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group