SURVIVAL: Penguins beat Flyers, finally, stay alive in series

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

Facing an embarrassing sweep and humbling end to their season, the Pittsburgh Penguins (1-3) played their best game of the series, controlling the puck and limiting mistakes, as well as limiting their retaliatory impulses. The Penguins never trailed, though they kept the game interesting by allowing the Philadelphia Flyers to stay in the game.

The Penguins played their own defensive shell in the final minutes, claiming Game 4, 4-2 at Xfinity Mobile Arena Saturday. Game 5 will be Monday at PPG Paints Arena. The time has not yet been announced.

Penguins winger Connor Dewar capped the superior Penguins effort with an empty-netter with 55 seconds remaining.

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