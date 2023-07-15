Jerome Bettis leads Patrick Peterson after first day of American Century Championship

NEVADA — Hall of Fame Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis leads current Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson after the first round of the American Century Championship golf tournament.

Bettis finished the first day of the celebrity golf tournament with five points in the event’s modified Stableford scoring system and tied for 44th place. Bettis shot a 10-over-par 82 in the first day of the tournament, making one birdie and 10 pars.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group