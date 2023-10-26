Jersey Mike’s Subs to open in Monroeville next week

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Jersey Mike’s Subs will be coming to Monroeville in less than a week.

The new location at 3975 William Penn Highway will open to the public on Nov. 1.

“We would like to thank the community of Monroeville for welcoming us in and giving us the chance to open a brand-new Jersey Mike’s Subs,” said Operating Partner and Area Director Andy Manzo. “For us it has always been about giving, making a difference in somebody’s life, and during our grand opening week we are teaming up with Beverly’s Birthdays to raise funds for their cause. Beverly’s Birthdays provides birthday cheer for children experiencing homelessness, and families in need. We look forward to serving the community of Monroeville and seeing you on November 1st.”

The restaurant will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

