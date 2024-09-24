Jewish Association on Aging to build senior campus in Squirrel Hill

PITTSBURGH — The Jewish Association on Aging will build 90 new units, including a personal care home and independent living facility, on the site of the former Charles Morris Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in what it is billing as an urban senior village.

The plans announced Monday include a 30-unit personal care residence that will be created through the renovation of the former nursing home on the site, and then a 60-unit independent living facility that will be built at the former Residence at Weinberg Village. They will join the already existing Ahava Memory Care Residence, which will also receive some renovations.

Also on the site are home health, physical therapy, care navigator services and hospice.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group