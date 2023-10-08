Jewish community in Pittsburgh stands in solidarity with Israelis following deadly terrorist attack

PITTSBURGH — The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh is standing in solidarity with the people of Israel following Saturday morning’s Hamas terrorist attack against innocent civilians and soldiers.

Jeff Finkelstein is the CEO and President of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh on Technology Drive. He said the Jewish community has a relationship with Israelis that has no bounds, especially in times of tragedy.

“In Israel, there’s this feeling of connection to the people who have been killed and their families, and the people who have been injured, but we here in America and in Pittsburgh feel that as well,” Finkelstein said.

Finkelstein visits Israel often and was last there with a group in April working with his nonprofit. The attack there left him stunned.

“I’ve been peeled to the television all day long, trying to know what’s going on,” he said.

The assault happened on a Jewish holiday - a day meant for celebration. Instead, hundreds of people have been killed in both Israel and Gaza. Hundreds more have been hurt.

“It keeps repeating itself, these kinds of things happening, but never in my memory something like what’s going on today,” Finkelstein said.

Finkelstein now worries about his family members, friends and colleagues in the country who’ve been hiding out in bomb shelters and safe rooms in their homes as air raid sirens and explosions go off in the distance.

“They’re trying to lead their lives and now they can’t,” Finkelstein said.

He’s been able to communicate with loved ones through an app and says many young adults who’ve just finished serving in the Army have been called back for duty.

“The people who serve, serve with incredible honor and bravery,” he said. “They’re there to protect their country and residents of country.”

Now, Finkelstein said it’s their responsibility to step up and help. He and his staff are raising money for relief efforts to support Israelis with whatever they might need, including mental health services.

The community, meantime, is praying and holding out hope for the ongoing violence to finally end.

“I’m always hopeful,” Finkelstein said. “You have to have hope.”

