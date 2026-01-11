Jewish Federation shows support for community in Mississippi after synagogue fire considered arson

PITTSBURGH — The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh is showing support for the Jewish community in Jackson, Miss., after a reported synagogue fire.

NBC Affiliate WLBT reports that the fire happened early Saturday morning at the Beth Israel Congregation.

The Jackson Fire Department Arson Division partnered with the FBI and ATF for the investigation, WLBT says, and an unidentified person has been arrested on an arson charge.

The synagogue was closed when the fire happened, and no one reported any injuries, WLBT says.

On Sunday, the Jewish Federation issued this statement about the incident:

“The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh stands with the Jewish community in Jackson, Mississippi, following the devastating fire at Beth Israel Congregation. An attack on a synagogue is an attack on Jewish life itself. We condemn antisemitism and hate in all its forms and hold the Jackson community in our hearts as they begin the work of healing and rebuilding.”

The Goldring/Woldenberg Institute of Southern Jewish Life, which has operated out of the Beth Israel Congregation since 2021, said on social media that it’s grateful no one was injured, and staff will not be working in the building for the time being.

The fire has been “determined as arson,” and a suspect has been arrested, the ISJL says.

“As Jackson’s only synagogue, Beth Israel is a beloved institution, and it is the fellowship of our neighbors and extended community that will see us through,” the post reads.

