Jhené Aiko announces first ever Pittsburgh stop at PPG Paints Arena this winter

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

Jhene Aiko through the years Jhené Aiko performs "America the Beautiful" before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Lynne Sladky/AP)

PITTSBURGH — R&B singer Jhené Aiko announced her first-ever Pittsburgh show this winter.

The third leg of her ‘Magic Hour Tour’ will stop at PPG Paints Arena on Dec. 1.

Aiko will be joined on tour by Jessie Reyez, Shenseea, Umi, Kiana Ledé and Starrza.

This is Aiko’s first arena in seven years.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. at jheneaiko.com.

