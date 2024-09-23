Jhené Aiko announces first ever Pittsburgh stop at PPG Paints Arena this winter

PITTSBURGH — R&B singer Jhené Aiko announced her first-ever Pittsburgh show this winter.

The third leg of her ‘Magic Hour Tour’ will stop at PPG Paints Arena on Dec. 1.

Aiko will be joined on tour by Jessie Reyez, Shenseea, Umi, Kiana Ledé and Starrza.

This is Aiko’s first arena in seven years.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. at jheneaiko.com.

