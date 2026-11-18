PITTSBURGH — Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jhené Aiko will return to Pittsburgh in 2027.

Her arena tour “Ark to Agartha - A Westside Whimsy Experience” stops at PPG Paints Arena on March 29.

The tour features special guest H.E.R. on select dates, and Swae Lee and Karri on all dates.

It comes three years after the R&B artist’s “Magic Hour Tour” in 2024, which included her first-ever Pittsburgh stop.

“Ark to Agartha” supports Aiko’s latest album, “Westside Whimsy,” released Sept. 11.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Click here to learn more.

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