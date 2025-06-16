Local

J.J. Spaun wins the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont

By WPXI.com News Staff
US Open Golf J.J. Spaun tees off on the first hole during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Oakmont, Pa. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel/AP)
OAKMONT, Pa. — J.J. Spaun has won the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont.

He took the solo lead with a birdie on hole 17. It was his third of the day.

Spaun, 34, of Los Angeles. California finished under par.

His only PGA Tour win was at the 2022 Valero Texas Open.

He has played in 235 events since joining in 2017 and was the runner-up in 3.

This is his second U.S. Open and he’s never had a Top 20 finish in a Major.

The golfers faced the challenges of one of the toughest courses in the world and wet weather.

