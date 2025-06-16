J.J. Spaun wins the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont

OAKMONT, Pa. — J.J. Spaun has won the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont.

He took the solo lead with a birdie on hole 17. It was his third of the day.

J.J. SPAUN LEADS THE U.S. OPEN.



He will take home the 🏆 with a par on 18. pic.twitter.com/zMQS1AvH56 — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 15, 2025

Spaun, 34, of Los Angeles. California finished under par.

His only PGA Tour win was at the 2022 Valero Texas Open.

He has played in 235 events since joining in 2017 and was the runner-up in 3.

This is his second U.S. Open and he’s never had a Top 20 finish in a Major.

The golfers faced the challenges of one of the toughest courses in the world and wet weather.

PHOTOS: Rain at Oakmont Country Club during U.S. Open

