Joe Beretta Foundation raises money for heart-failure patients with Hopeful Hearts Valentine’s Gala

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh residents came together to support local heart failure patients during a Valentine’s Day-themed gala.

The Joe Beretta Foundation hosted its “Hopeful Hearts Valentine’s Day Gala” at Pittsburgh’s Grand Hall on the North Shore.

The proceeds from the event will help people with non-medical related expenses and will even go towards people at UPMC and Allegheny General hospitals.

“We pay for hotel rooms, we pay for meals, we pay for utilities, all those kinda things that patients really need. It’ll really help hundreds of families tonight.,” Operations Director Angelo Roman said.

Money was raised through ticket purchases and a silent auction.

Guests were able to enjoy a wine tasting, Sarris candies and dancing along with their meal.

Organizers estimated that the gala raised between $40,000-$50,000.

The Joe Beretta Foundation says they have helped over 1,200 people and provided over 2,600 nights of stay for patients and their families since it first started its work in 2016.

