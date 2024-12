PITTSBURGH — Jon Pardi is bringing his HONKEYTONK HOLLYWOOD TOUR to Pittsburgh next summer.

The country star known for his blend of “high-energy country with just enough rock and roll” will be playing at Petersen Events Center on June 6.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m.

