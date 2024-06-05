Jones’ 6-strong, Suwinski’s home run lead Pirates to 1-0 win over Dodgers

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Jared Jones delivered six scoreless innings and Jack Suwinski hit a solo home run to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 1-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park on Tuesday night.

Jones (4-5) held a potent Dodgers lineup in check despite having to deal with some traffic on the bases.

The rookie stranded a pair of baserunners in both the first and third innings and was responsible for the Dodgers (38-24) leaving six runners on base over the course of his start.

