Joseph Tambellini Restaurant in Highland Park listed for sale

PITTSBURGH — Two months after announcing a temporary closure, Joseph Tambellini Restaurant has been listed for sale.

The fine dining Italian restaurant first opened in Highland Park at 5701 Bryant Street in 2007 when the owners of former french restaurant Laforet sold the space to Melissa and Joseph Tambellini. At the time, Joseph Tambellini was the executive chef of Franco’s Trattoria in Dormont, which later expanded to its now sole location in McMurray. In February, the restaurant announced it would go “on a break until further notice,” but indicated it planed to reopen in the future. Now, however, the restaurant has been listed for sale, with Tambellini confirming the decision was made to move on.

“It was a choice to close, it wasn’t like ‘oh god, we’re out of money,’ it was more of a Forest Gumpish, like, ‘I’m tired,” Tambellini said. “I’m very grateful to everybody that has patronized us over the year and even in this short period I miss already a lot of the guests that I’d see on a weekly basis. It’s been great and I’m looking forward to whatever I do next and we’ll see what happens, but the building is for sale. Everything in it is all first class and it’s a great location. I think ultimately somebody will come in here and do quite well.”

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