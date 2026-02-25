Joseph Tambellini Restaurant in Pittsburgh announces it’s ‘on a break’ until further notice

PITTSBURGH — A fine dining establishment in Pittsburgh is on hiatus.

On its website, Joseph Tambellini Restaurant announced it’s “on a break” until further notice.

The pause allows the restaurant to “focus on what’s ahead,” and the restaurant asks customers to look for future updates.

“We are grateful for your continued support and truly appreciate our wonderful community,” the restaurant said.

According to its website, Joseph Tambellini Restaurant opened along Bryant Street in Highland Park in 2007.

