For Joshua Palacios, this Clemente Day was even more special

PITTSBURGH — Roberto Clemente Day is one of the most celebrated days of the season across Major League Baseball.

All 30 teams across the league join together to celebrate the life and legacy of one of the game’s all-time greats.

As special the day is across the league, it’s even more so in Pittsburgh, the city in which Clemente spent his entire major league career.

For the Pirates, every uniformed member, from players to coaches, wears No. 21 on the backs of their jerseys to mark the occasion. At PNC Park, they even etch No. 21 into the outfield grass in right field.

Right field just so happens to be where Joshua Palacios, who is part Puerto Rican on his father’s side, was stationed on Friday night against the New York Yankees. It wasn’t a coincidence.

Read more on Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group