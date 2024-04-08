Jubilee Kitchen raising funds alongside renovation and expansion

PITTSBURGH — Jubilee Kitchen is actively raising funds for its $4.5 million renovation and expansion.

Executive Director Mark Latterner said that the soup kitchen has raised $3.8 million so far as construction on the expansion begins.

“We’re an organization that’s 100% relying on contributions from donors,” Latterner said. “We’re about $700,000 short at this time and if we exceed our goal, that’s great, because that’s more we can put back into our programming and services.”

