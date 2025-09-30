Judge grants emergency injunction, preventing start of Penn Avenue rightsizing work

The City of Pittsburgh is no longer about to start work on its controversial plan to reduce Penn Avenue to one lane.

Channel 11 previously told you about business owners speaking out against the Penn Avenue Rightsizing project. At a city council meeting, they brought up concerns about safety, delivery access and the potential that lane changes would frustrate drivers and hurt business.

City officials maintain that the project is necessary because Penn Avenue has the highest crash rate in the Strip District.

Soon after that meeting, the Strip District Business Association filed a lawsuit against the city and its Department of Mobility and Infrastructure, requesting a judge to “enter a permanent injunction” to stop the project from moving forward.

On Monday, the judge granted an emergency injunction. It will stand until a hearing on Oct. 16.

