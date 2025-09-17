Strip District businesses pushing back against Penn Avenue rightsizing project

PITTSBURGH — Signs reading “Preserve the Strip” are posted along Penn Avenue, where business owners are speaking out against a city plan to reconfigure traffic lanes.

The “Penn Avenue Rightsizing Project,” set to begin later this month, would reconfigure a stretch of Penn Avenue between 22nd and 31st streets to include a dedicated bike lane.

At Wednesday’s City Council meeting, some residents expressed support for the change.

“I am looking forward to the rightsizing project and I am actually happy with the things I see DOMI doing,” one resident said.

But many business owners voiced strong opposition, raising concerns about safety and access for deliveries.

“Fire trucks won’t be able to get through, ambulances won’t be able to get through,” one resident said.

Tim Gaber, founder of The Original Pittsburgh Winery, said his business depends on frequent deliveries.

“We get deliveries every day, whether it’s from UPS, FedEx, Amazon—all those vehicles stop, and with this proposal, they will not be able to pass those vehicles,” Gaber explained.

He said narrowing the street to one lane will frustrate customers and could hurt business.

“If we lose 10% of business, we are underwater,” he added.

The city defended the project, citing safety data. In a statement, officials said in part:

“Penn Avenue currently has the highest crash rate in the Strip District relative to traffic volume, with 87 crashes between 2020-2024… The design reflects a careful balance of safety, business access, and future growth.”

Despite that, Strip District business owners have filed a formal complaint against the city, warning that the changes could devastate local commerce.

As of now, the project is scheduled to begin later this month.

