Judge rules Aliquippa will stay in Class 4A

Aliquippa will remain in Class 4A football next season, a Beaver County judge has ruled.

The school was moved to Class 5A after winning the state title in November due to the PIAA’s competition classification formula.

After losing an appeal with the PIAA, the school district filed a lawsuit against the PIAA to avoid the move.

A Common Pleas judge granted the preliminary injunction “pending final determination on the merits in this case.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group