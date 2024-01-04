Aliquippa football to be moved to Class 5-A after winning championship, PIAA says

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — The Aliquippa Junior/Senior High School football team may be seeing some new competition this year, but to them, the situation is déjà vu.

The Quips took home the PIAA Class 4-A state title in November, making it the school’s fifth PIAA championship during the first undefeated season in the history of powerhouse football.

However, due to the PIAA’s competition classification formula, the Quips will have to move up a class.

I can confirm the PIAA has informed Aliquippa they’re planning to move the Quips up to Class 5-A because of the competitive-balance rule.



Aliquippa is appealing the decision. — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) January 4, 2024

The formula says it uses enrollment numbers to establish a school’s classification that has stood the test of time for decades. It also states there is general view that enrollment numbers may not clearly indicate equal competition factors and there should be additional items that are needed to be considered in the classification process to keep athletic competition in balance, like transfers and success on the field.

In 2021, Aliquippa Junior/Senior High School had 117 teenage boys enrolled, which would have put them in Class 1-A. However, while they “volunteered” to play in Class 3-A for the previous two seasons, PIAA enacted the formula which forced them to move to 4-A. This pitted them against schools with three times their enrollment.

Aliquippa won the PIAA State Championship in Class 4-A in 2021, as well as the WPIAL Championship. This caused the PIAA to force them to move to Class 5-A. but they won their appeal to stay put in 4-A.

“We were not comfortable playing 4-A, that was not something we wanted to do, and expressed our frustration with the 4-A cycle,” said Aliquippa superintendent Dr. Phillip Woods at the time. “Then we get a letter now saying we have to play 5-A, which is even more ridiculous then playing 4-A.”

At the time of the appeal, Aliquippa argued that the safety of their players would be compromised if playing against schools with the enrollment of 5-A schools. They also have more resources than Aliquippa.

“The wear and tear on their bodies, the mental stress, the competition that we aren’t afraid of, but the continuous pounding we will get week after week, playing teams that are four and five times our size, that’s just not right,” said Mike Warfield, the Aliquippa head football coach.

Aliquippa plans to appeal the decision again.

