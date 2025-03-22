Judge says father, son duo broke law with rent-to-own contracts in Fayette, Greene counties

Channel 11 is learning new information in the case against a father-son landlord duo.

A Fayette County Common Pleas Court order found that the pair acted illegally when dealing with “rent-to-own” contracts and leases.

Channel 11 has done multiple stories on the situation.

Joseph John and Joseph John II own more than 50 homes in Fayette and Greene Counties.

According to a lawsuit by the Attorney General’s Office, the Johns let homes fall into disrepair and charged unlawful late fees and interest rates.

“We have peace of mind knowing that we’re going to have a house and the court is with us,” Todd Endsley said. We first spoke with him in January 2024. He’s been involved in a “rent-to-own” situation with the Johns since 2020.

“It’s been a long process. You know, when you put your hard-earned money into a house and keep paying monthly not knowing if you’re going to have a house,” he said.

Endsley tells Channel 11 that he sunk his life savings into repairs.

“It ended [up with us] having to file Chapter 13 bankruptcy to put a stop to the Johns with his foreclosures and late fees and everything else.”

Among the findings, the Fayette County Court ruling shows the Johns had been implementing an initial $25 late fee with $5 per day after that. They also required rent to be paid in cash and in person at the landlord’s home.

The court called that policy “unconscionable and fraudulent.”

According to the AG’s Office, this ruling does not end the lawsuits against the Johns.

“There’s still justice in America. No landlord should take advantage of a tenant.”

Channel 11 did reach out to the Johns.

Joseph John Sr. told us he could not comment under the advice of counsel.

The Attorney General’s Office is urging anyone who may have a “rent-to-own” agreement with the Johns to come forward.

