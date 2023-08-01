Jury deliberations begin in final phase of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial

PITTSBURGH — Shortly after being brought into the courtroom Tuesday morning, the jury was dismissed to begin deliberations in the final phase of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial.

The defense and prosecution rested their cases and delivered closing arguments Monday.

The same jury has previously decided that Robert Bowers, who killed 11 worshippers in a Squirrel Hill synagogue in 2018, is eligible for the death penalty. They will now decide if he receives the death penalty. The decision must be unanimous.

During closing arguments, the defense told jurors they do not excuse what Bowers did, but they again talked about his childhood — highlighting mental health issues within his family, the chaos and instability he faced as a child, threats from his parents and his own struggle with mental health as an adult.

In response to the defense’s call for mercy and the jury holding someone else’s life in their hands, the defense reminded the jury that Bowers committed the worst antisemitic mass shooting in US history and hadn’t expressed remorse.

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health effects from the trial, go to 1027healingpartnership.org to find help resources. As always, call 911 to report threats.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

Sample HTML block

©2023 Cox Media Group