‘Just Heal, Bro’: National tour with emphasis on mental health stops in Pittsburgh

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — “Just Heal, Bro,” a national tour, stopped at the Pittsburgh Public Theater on Thursday night.

The group, which has an emphasis on mental health in Black men and boys, wants men to know that it’s “OK to not be OK.”

“Just tell the truth. be brave. don’t be afraid to be honest about where you really are, what you don’t know, you know?” speaker Lamman Rucker said. “What you haven’t been able to figure out and understand, cause a lot of these things are confusing.”

The group said suicide among Black men has doubled over the last two years.

Click here for more resources.

