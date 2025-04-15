Juvenile flown to hospital after being hit by car in Washington County

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A juvenile boy was flown to a hospital after he was hit by a car while riding a scooter in the City of Washington.

Police were called to the intersection of West Chestnut and Washington Streets around 6:42 p.m. on Monday.

When they arrived, they found the boy in the westbound lane of West Chestnut. The driver of the car was still on scene attempting to render aid before medics arrived.

The boy was then flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers on scene were able to talk to several witnesses. Anyone else who has information regarding the crash is asked to call the City of Washington Police Department at 724-223-4225.

The investigation is ongoing. As of now, no charges have been filed.

