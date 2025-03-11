Juvenile shot in leg in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. — A juvenile was injured in a shooting in Clairton Monday night.

The shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the 300 block of Locust Alley/Wylie Avenue.

First responders found a juvenile male who was shot in the leg and several spent casings on the ground nearby.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Allegheny County Police are investigating.

