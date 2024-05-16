K-9 Tasha, search dog with Allegheny Mountain Rescue Group, forced to retire after cancer diagnosis

PITTSBURGH — A live-find search dog with Allegheny Mountain Rescue Group has retired after she was diagnosed with cancer.

K-9 Tasha had a long and distinguished career as a certified live-find search dog, Allegheny Mountain Rescue Group said on Facebook.

Tasha was diagnosed with a serious form of bone cancer. It requires aggressive treatment and led to her retirement.

The post said Tasha will enjoy a quiet retirement with her handler, David, and her sister, K-9 Xena, who is also a certified live-find search dog.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group