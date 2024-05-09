K-9 units, police officers conduct ‘random search’ at Steel Valley High School

MUNHALL, Pa. — Law enforcement officers from several police departments brought K-9 units to Steel Valley School District’s campus to conduct a “random search” Thursday.

In a letter to the community, Steel Valley Superintendent Bryan M. Macuga said the search was part of the school district’s mission to “continue to provide the safest possible educational environment” for students and staff.

Officers from the Homestead, West Homestead and Munhall police departments conducted the search at the school district’s secondary campus. Trained K-9 units were also brought in to help conduct the search.

“This procedure is a valuable tool to ensure that our staff and scholars can enjoy a safe, productive environment in which to teach and learn,” Macuga said.

Similar random searches have been done in the past, Macuga said.

“The safety of our students and staff is always of utmost importance to our community,” Macuga said.

